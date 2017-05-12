MISSING: St. Helena woman last seen April 26

A St. Helena Parish woman was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10 by her father, reports the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.

Rebecca Annette Blades, 36, is described as a white female, who is 5' 7" tall, weighing 130 lbs. Her home address is 763 Anderson Rd. in Amite. Blades was reported missing to the sheriff's office on May 10 by her father, who last saw her at her home on or around April 26.

Her father reports she left her purse, driver's license, and other personal items at home. Officials say she is known to frequent the truck stops along the Hwy. 16 corridor west of Amite and has contacts in Washington Parish around Franklinton.

Anyone with information on Blades' whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click the P3 Tips or Submit a Tip.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.