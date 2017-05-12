Former mayor, NFL player dies in double fatal motorcycle crash

Two people, including a former mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa who also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, died early Friday morning in a crash on Hwy. 51 in Tangipahoa parish.

Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson, 48, died after his motorcycle hit a vehicle. Also killed in the wreck was Destiny Alexus Gordon, 20, of Kentwood, whose car Dyson hit.

According to Louisiana State Police Dyson was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Hwy. 51. Gordon was backing from a parking space, crossing both lanes of the highway, into the path of Dyson’s motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into Gordon’s driver’s side door and penetrated into the driver’s compartment.

Both drivers were killed in the collision. Dyson was wearing a DOT-approved helmet and Gordon was wearing a seat belt. Toxicology tests are pending, which is standard in fatal car crashes.

Dyson was a college teammate of Brett Favre at the University of Southern Mississippi and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons from 1991 to 1998 for the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1996 but retired after injuries cut his football career short.

Dyson was elected mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa in 2009 and served one term, losing his bid for re-election.

