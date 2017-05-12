Former mayor, NFL player dies in double fatal motorcycle crash

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A St. Helena Parish woman was reported missing on Wednesday, May 10 by her father, reports the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
To the tune of pomp and circumstance, LSU graduated its largest class in the school history.More >>
Nhung Ngo, 19, graduates Friday, May 12 from Baton Rouge Magnet High, but on Thursday night, she stood proudly next to her favorite teacher.More >>
Two people, including a former mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa who also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, died early Friday morning in a crash on Hwy. 51 in Tangipahoa parish.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>
