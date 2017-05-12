Former LSU QB is officially a Tar Heel

Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris is officially a Tar Heel after signing a scholarship agreement with the University of North Carolina.

Harris is scheduled to join the Tar Heels this summer and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Harris played in four games last year, completing 13-of-25 passing attempts, for 139 yards and one touchdown.

After a rough start against Jacksonville State, he was replaced by Danny Etling and did not start another game for the Tigers.

In 2015, Harris had his most productive season as a Tiger, completing 149 of 277 passes for 2165 and 13 touchdowns.

Harris was a consensus 4-star high school recruit and was considered the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country by ESPN.com and 247sports.com when he committed to the Tigers in 2013.

He led Parkway High School to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the 2013 Class 5A state championship game.

In 2014, Harris played in nine games with one start as a true freshman. He threw for 452 yards and six touchdowns, completing 25-of-45 passes.

The Bossier City native leaves LSU with a 9-4 career record as a starting quarterback.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.