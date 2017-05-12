Early voting starts Saturday for special election to replace Sen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Early voting starts Saturday for special election to replace Sen. Troy Brown

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Louisiana Senate District 2 Map (Source: Statistical Atlas) Louisiana Senate District 2 Map (Source: Statistical Atlas)
Secretary of State Tom Schedler wants to remind eligible residents to vote in the special election on Saturday, May 13.

The special election is to replace the vacant District 2 seat, which was held by Troy Brown.

Early voting begins May 13 and continues through May 20. Voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

Residents can use the GeauxVote app to find out where they can go to vote early and to find out whether or not they're eligible to vote in the special election. Parishes within District 2 include:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Iberville
  • Lafourche
  • St. Charles
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • West Baton Rouge

Those wishing to vote early can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete list of locations, click here.

