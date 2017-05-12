Early voting starts Saturday for special election to replace Sen. Troy Brown

Secretary of State Tom Schedler wants to remind eligible residents to vote in the special election on Saturday, May 13.

The special election is to replace the vacant District 2 seat, which was held by Troy Brown.

Early voting begins May 13 and continues through May 20. Voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

Residents can use the GeauxVote app to find out where they can go to vote early and to find out whether or not they're eligible to vote in the special election. Parishes within District 2 include:

Ascension

Assumption

Iberville

Lafourche

St. Charles

St. James

St. John the Baptist

West Baton Rouge

Those wishing to vote early can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. For a complete list of locations, click here.

