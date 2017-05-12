Nearly 700 receive degrees at Southern University - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nearly 700 receive degrees at Southern University

Southern University
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Proud graduates walked across the stage at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Friday.

Southern University has nearly 700 candidates receiving their degrees this year.

The South African ambassador to the US delivered the commencement address to the 2017 graduating class.

