22-year-old man dies after late night shooting in north Baton Rouge

The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A 22-year-old man died after a late night shooting in north Baton Rouge.More >>
A 22-year-old man died after a late night shooting in north Baton Rouge.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Debbie Gonzalez, who reacted angrily to our story about the state’s Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Debbie Gonzalez, who reacted angrily to our story about the state’s Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.More >>
A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier brand and Bryant brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>