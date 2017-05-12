22-year-old man dies after late night shooting in north Baton Rouge

A 22-year-old man died after a late night shooting in north Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday, May 11 at roughly 11:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cannon St.

Investigators say the victim, Jarvis Williams, got in an argument with another man.

Williams was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital. However, he died shortly after arrival.

At this time police have not identified the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

