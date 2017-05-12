YOUR TURN: Flood Survey

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Debbie Gonzalez. Gonzalez and dozens of other people reacted angrily to our story about the state’s Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.

Leaders of the flood relief program are trying to get people to fill out an online survey to determine if they’re eligible to receive reimbursement funds. Many of those who reacted are fed up with the idea of jumping through yet another hoop. Gonzalez had already filled out the survey. In her words:

I filled it out and it told me I probably don't qualify. No help for me, so what do I do? I live in a shell of a house because I still have to pay the mortgage. Even with an SBA loan approval, I am at a standstill because things I have had to replace used up what they think is appropriate for replacement for the house, but that’s only gotten me halfway done in rebuilding it. So, we sit and wait to see if we will ever get a break.

