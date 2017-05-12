NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Sherwood Forest area Friday morning

The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

NEW: Baton Rouge #tornado given an EF-1 rating w/ max winds estimated around 90 mph. 30 yds wide, 0.5 mile path. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/zs0XWqusd4 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) May 12, 2017

Several WAFB viewers captured video of the tornado as it ripped through the Sherwood Forest area around 9 a.m.

WAFB meteorologist Steve Caparotta sent videos to the National Weather Service during a special live report. Upon review, they confirmed that it was a tornado that caused the damage.

Witnesses say the tornado tossed a vehicle that was located at the Racetrac gas station on Old Hammond Hwy.

According to EMS, around the time the tornado hit, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ENTERGY power outage map

DEMCO power outage map

There are also reports of damage in Iberville Parish. Residents in the town of White Castle reported damage shortly before the Baton Rouge twister. Residents say the whole ordeal only lasted about 20 seconds, but say it was the scariest 20 seconds they've had to live through.

This is the roof of one White Castle resident after a possible tornado passed through this morning. No one was home at the time. pic.twitter.com/KCYPkvVT6c — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) May 12, 2017

White Castle firefighters are making their rounds to assess the damage. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

CLICK HERE to view our interactive radar

CLICK HERE to download the WAFB First Alert Weather App

YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: sunny, nice – light northerly winds, a high of 85°

MONDAY: returning sunshine – warmer, a high in the upper 80°s

TUESDAY: spring sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the upper 80°s

WEDNESDAY: a few clouds – partly cloudy, a spotty/isolated shower; a high of 86°

THURSDAY: sun/cloud mix - isolated rain (20% coverage); a high of 86°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 15 – 20 knots; Seas, 3 – 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

Inland Lakes: SW winds, 15 – 20 knots; Waves, 3 – 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TIDES FOR MAY 13:

High Tide: 12:09 pm +1.4

Low Tide: 10:09 pm 0.0

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.