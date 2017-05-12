FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walker, Livingston, Albany

If viewing this story on a mobile device, CLICK HERE

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Walker, Livingston and Albany. It will remain in effect until 10:30 a.m.

A reported tornado caused damage in East Baton Rouge Parish around 9 a.m. in the area of Old Hammond Hwy. and Sherwood Forest Blvd. Several viewers have sent in videos and pictures.

There is also damage reported in the White Castle area.

The storm should peak in coverage during the afternoon hours. A Marginal Risk of severe weather also remains in place, with hail and damaging winds being the primary threats if any strong storms form. Rains should diminish into the evening but it will be a close call for outdoor events.

