FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walker, Livingston, Albany

Roadway incidents for Friday, May 12.More >>
Weather updates for Friday, May 12.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
If you haven't heard of, or visited the Mid City Makers Market, you have an opportunity this Friday. The market is a monthly gathering of the artists, makers and collaborators of Baton Rouge.More >>
The 3rd annual Crawfish Jams festival will be held in New Roads on Saturday, May 13.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
Sources said an officer who was shot following an active shooter situation east of Columbus has died, according to 10TV in Columbus.More >>
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
