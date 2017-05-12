Early morning tornado takes Baton Rouge by surprise

The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

Several WAFB viewers captured video of the tornado as it ripped through the Sherwood Forest area around 9 a.m.

WAFB meteorologist Steve Caparotta sent videos to the National Weather Service during a special live report. Upon review, they confirmed that it was a tornado that caused the damage.

According to EMS, around the time the tornado hit, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The National Weather Service will likely survey the damage Friday or Saturday to determine the strength of the tornado and its associated winds.

Tornadoes are rated using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with ratings ranging from EF-0 (weakest) to EF-5 (strongest). Meteorologist Steve Caparotta says it's likely the Baton Rouge tornado will fall on the weaker end of the scale, getting an EF-0 or EF-1 rating.

There is also damage reported in the White Castle area.

This is the roof of one White Castle resident after a possible tornado passed through this morning. No one was home at the time. pic.twitter.com/KCYPkvVT6c — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) May 12, 2017

Rains should diminish into the evening but it will be a close call for outdoor events.

