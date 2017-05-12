LSU softball advances to semis of SEC Tourney with 6-2 win over Tennessee

Information provided by LSU Sports

KNOXVILLE, TN - After the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers scored two runs in the first three innings, the No. 21 LSU softball team roared back to score six unanswered runs over the course of two innings to storm back and upset the 2017 SEC Softball Tournament host Vols 6-2 Thursday night in Knoxville.

The Tigers were led offensively by Bailey Landry who finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles, tying the school record for doubles in an SEC tournament game, while Aliyah Andrews was 2-for-3 with a run scored. In all, six different LSU players produced hits, as Sahvanna Jaquish, Landry, Shemiah Sanchez and Sydney Springfield each drove in runs on the day.

Coming off of earning the save on Wednesday against Missouri, starter Allie Walljasper (15-4) earned the complete-game victory as she weathered the small-ball Tennessee attack early to hold the Vols to those two runs, one earned, on five hits with three strikeouts. Walljasper buckled down, holding Tennessee to just one hit in the final four innings, retiring the side in order in three of the four.

Tennessee pitching stifled the LSU offense during the in-season series at Tiger Park in April, but on Wednesday it took two just to try and stop the Tigers from scoring as starter Matty Moss (19-8) suffered the loss, with Caylan Arnold coming in on relief but lasting just one inning. Moss finished the game allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts in six innings, while Arnold allowed four, three earned, on four hits with a strikeout in one inning.

