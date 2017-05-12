Alex Lange pitches complete game in 4-0 win over Auburn

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Junior right-hander Alex Lange fired a complete game shutout on Thursday night, allowing just five hits with nine strikeouts as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 13 Auburn by a final score of 4-0 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 33-17 overall and 16-9 in the SEC, while Auburn dropped to 32-19 overall and 14-11 in conference play.

With the win, Lange (6-5) collected the second shutout of his career with the Tigers; his first was on May 31, 2015, against UNC Wilmington in an NCAA Regional contest. Lange became the first LSU pitcher to throw back-to-back complete games since Aaron Nola tossed four in a row in 2013.

Lange threw 118 pitches in the outing, 81 of them for strikes.

Leftfielder Antoine Duplantis and first baseman Nick Coomes garnered four of LSU's six hits on the night. Duplantis was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Coomes aadded a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.

In the top of the first inning Thursday night, rightfielder Greg Deichmann singled up the middle to drive in shortstop Kramer Robertson as LSU grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

Then, with the bases loaded, designated hitter Beau Jordan drew a walk to bring home Duplantis. Third baseman Josh Smith hit a sacrifice fly to left on the following play, scoring Deichmann to give the Tigers a 3-0 advantage in the opening frame.

In the bottom of the second inning, Duplantis delivered a two-out RBI double to score Robertson, extending LSU's lead to 4-0.

