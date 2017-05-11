Increase in hotel occupancy tax in Baton Rouge back on the table again this year

After it failed on the ballot last year, one local lawmaker wants to give a measure boosting taxes on many East Baton Rouge hotels another go.

“A portion of that money would go to renovating the Raising Cane’s Center, which I think is a great tool and a great resource that we have to levy and bring a lot of conferences here,” said Sen. Regina Barrow.

Barrow's bill would add 2 percent to the occupancy tax, meaning those staying in hotels would pay the tax, not parish residents. The money would be split between the Raising Cane’s River Center and Visit Baton Rouge.

Last year, a similar measure got through the capitol, but failed in the voting booth. Thursday, that bill overcame its first hurdle. It now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

