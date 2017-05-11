DA Hillar Moore to assist in trial preps for mastermind believed to be behind 9/11 attacks

After it failed on the ballot last year, one local lawmaker wants to give a measure boosting taxes on many East Baton Rouge hotels another go.More >>
After it failed on the ballot last year, one local lawmaker wants to give a measure boosting taxes on many East Baton Rouge hotels another go.More >>
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will leave for Cuba Friday, May 12 to help in trial prep for the men the U.S. government has locked up in connection to the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.More >>
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will leave for Cuba Friday, May 12 to help in trial prep for the men the U.S. government has locked up in connection to the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
Limited edition Red Stick socks are now available from Studio C as part of Baton Rouge's celebration of 200 years as a city.More >>
Limited edition Red Stick socks are now available from Studio C as part of Baton Rouge's celebration of 200 years as a city.More >>
With the current legislative session halfway over, some state lawmakers are already warning they are on a collision course with yet another special session to deal with the state budget.More >>
With the current legislative session halfway over, some state lawmakers are already warning they are on a collision course with yet another special session to deal with the state budget.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >>
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.More >>