DA Hillar Moore to assist in trial preps for mastermind believed to be behind 9/11 attacks

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will leave for Cuba Friday, May 12 to help in trial preparations for the men the U.S. government has locked up in connection to the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Those trials include the one for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, believed to be the mastermind behind the attack that killed more than 3,000 Americans. The DA says he's been reading a lot in preparation for the pre-trial hearings next week, and says it'll be a good learning experience.

“They've been having different hearings leading up toward the trial and this coming week, leading up to GITMO, they'll be another road of motions to be held and I was one of the four observers selected from the United States to represent the United States as an observer to these trials, these motions,” said Moore.

Moore also says six other co-defendants, who have been charged in the Twin Tower bombings, will also be at the hearing.

