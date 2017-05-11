Trooper, 2 officers injured during shooting in Avoyelles Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trooper, 2 officers injured during shooting in Avoyelles Parish

Brandon Arthur Carpenter (Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office) Brandon Arthur Carpenter (Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon. A SWAT team is attempting to apprehend the suspect.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 114 in Moreauville.

Officials say that all of the wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. 

The suspect has been identified as Brandon Arthur Carpenter.

KALB reporter Brooke Buford reports that Carpenter has barricaded himself in a building. She says a SWAT team has arrived at the scene. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly