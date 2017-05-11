Trooper, 2 officers injured during shooting in Avoyelles Parish

A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon. A SWAT team is attempting to apprehend the suspect.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 114 in Moreauville.

Officials say that all of the wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect has been identified as Brandon Arthur Carpenter.

KALB reporter Brooke Buford reports that Carpenter has barricaded himself in a building. She says a SWAT team has arrived at the scene.

I've got LSP SWAT in front of us headed to scene in Avoyelles. pic.twitter.com/RXKRmAe1Tp — Brooke Buford (@brookebuford) May 11, 2017

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.