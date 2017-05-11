Suspect accused of shooting trooper, 2 officers in Avoyelles Parish now in custody

The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
Limited edition Red Stick socks are now available from Studio C as part of Baton Rouge's celebration of 200 years as a city.More >>
With the current legislative session halfway over, some state lawmakers are already warning they are on a collision course with yet another special session to deal with the state budget.More >>
A bill designed to overhaul to East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (COA) board was killed by a House panel Thursday.More >>
East Ascension High School's senior class crosses the stage Thursday night to get their diplomas, and one young man, Michael Allen, has quite a story to tell.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
