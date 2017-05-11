Suspect accused of shooting trooper, 2 officers in Avoyelles Parish now in custody

The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, says a reporter on the scene.

An LSP trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during the shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11. A SWAT team was called out to assist in apprehending the suspect, later identified as Brandon Arthur Carpenter.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 114 in Moreauville after a car chase. A standoff then took place between responding officers and the suspect.

Officials say all of the wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

KALB reporter Brooke Buford reports that Carpenter barricaded himself in a building before a SWAT team was able to take him into custody around 7:30 p.m.

I've got LSP SWAT in front of us headed to scene in Avoyelles. pic.twitter.com/RXKRmAe1Tp — Brooke Buford (@brookebuford) May 11, 2017

