Suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish now in custody

East Ascension High School's senior class crosses the stage Thursday night to get their diplomas, and one young man, Michael Allen, has quite a story to tell.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Work Release Facility is the largest work release program in the state, with 291 inmates. The inmates are getting prepared to be released into the public. Many of them work off-site at local businesses.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
After it failed on the ballot last year, one local lawmaker wants to give a measure boosting taxes on many East Baton Rouge hotels another go.More >>
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore will leave for Cuba Friday, May 12 to help in trial prep for the men the U.S. government has locked up in connection to the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
