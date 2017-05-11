Suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish now in custody

The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.

An LSP trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during the shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office. The Simmesport officer was not actually shot, but was injured during the incident, says LSP. The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11. A SWAT team was called out to assist in apprehending the suspect, later identified as Brandon Arthur Carpenter.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 114 in Moreauville after a car chase that began in Hessmer. LSP officials say they were attempting to serve a warrant on Carpenter when he led officers on a chase through parts of Avoyelles Parish before barricading himself inside a home on Hwy. 114 in the Longbridge area. A standoff then took place between responding officers and the suspect. He was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

Carpenter was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail in Marksville. His exact charges have not yet been released.

Officials say all of the wounded law enforcement officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Simmesport officer was treated on the scene while the other two were transported to a local hospital.

Neighbors on the scene did not wish to appear on camera, but say it was a frightening ordeal. One witness described Carpenter as an Army veteran who suffers from PTSD.

"After a while, we got a suspect in custody, and he's being processed right now at the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. Our detectives are currently working on the investigation, and as more information becomes available, we'll be releasing that," said Scott Moreau, LSP spokesperson for Troop E.

LSP has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.