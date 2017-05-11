Man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish faces attempted murder charges

The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.

Louisiana State Police reported Brandon Carpenter, 35, of Elizabeth, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Troopers said he was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center.

Officials said the shooting happened in Moreauville just before 5 p.m.

A trooper with Louisiana State Police, a Marksville police officer and a Simmesport police officer were injured during the shooting in Avoyelles Parish, a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The Simmesport officer was treated on the scene while the other two were transported to a hospital. LSP said it is still unknown if the Simmesport officer was shot or hit by flying debris. Officials reported the injuries the trooper and Marksville officer suffered are not considered life-threatening.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the intersection of LA 1 and LA 114 in Moreauville after a car chase that began in Hessmer. LSP officials said they were attempting to serve a warrant on Carpenter when he led officers on a chase through parts of Avoyelles Parish before barricading himself inside a home on LA 114 in the Longbridge area.

A standoff then took place between responding officers and the suspect. A SWAT team was called out to assist in apprehending Carpenter. He was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors on the scene did not wish to appear on camera, but said it was a frightening ordeal. One witness described Carpenter as an Army veteran who suffers from PTSD.

"After a while, we got a suspect in custody, and he's being processed right now at the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. Our detectives are currently working on the investigation, and as more information becomes available, we'll be releasing that," said Scott Moreau, LSP spokesperson for Troop E.

LSP has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing. Troopers said additional charges against Carpenter may be pending.

