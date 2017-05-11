Special needs student defies odds, graduates from East Ascension High and plans to attend college

A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon.More >>
A bill designed to overhaul to East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (COA) board was killed by a House panel Thursday.More >>
East Ascension High School's senior class crosses the stage Thursday night to get their diplomas, and one young man, Michael Allen, has quite a story to tell.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
Ascension Parish showed its teachers how much they’re appreciated Thursday with a hearty serving of jambalaya.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
