Ascension Parish honors its teachers with jambalaya lunch

Ascension Parish showed its teachers how much they’re appreciated Thursday with a hearty serving of jambalaya.

School board members spent the morning cooking enough to feed teachers and staff at all of the parish’s schools. To cook that much jambalaya, it takes 250 pounds of rice and 450 pounds of meat. That's enough for 1,500 serving.

The main cook was the 2013 Jambalaya World Champion, Scott Duplechein, who also happens to be a school board member.

“It's fantastic. This community is based on a good school system and the teachers are a big part of that,” said Duplechein.

The jambalaya was scooped into serving trays and delivered to all the schools just in time for lunch.

