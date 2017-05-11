WANTED: Search underway after man reportedly stole from Walmart - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Search underway after man reportedly stole from Walmart on Burbank

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Nathaniel Vessel, 32 (Source: EBRSO) Nathaniel Vessel, 32 (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A manhunt for a suspected thief is underway in south Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have been looking for a 32-year-old man named Nathaniel Vessel. Officials have been searching in the Burbank area since before noon.

Authorities say Vessel is accused of stealing from Walmart and also has several bench warrants out. Anyone with information on Vessel’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

