EBR schools to receive another $1.1M in assistance from FEMA

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is set to receive $1.1 million following the August flooding of 2016.

The disaster funding from FEMA will help with demolition, cleaning, and renovation costs for classrooms, offices, bathrooms, and storage areas at four schools in the parish. With this additional money, the school system will have received a total of $5 million.

Sixteen schools in East Baton Rouge Parish flooded in August. FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program awarded federal money for emergency protective measures at Greenbrier Elementary, Twin Oaks Elementary, and Howell Park Elementary. The school system also received money for the Professional Development Center, which took on more than two feet of water.

The Tangipahoa Parish School System also received $14,000 in disaster assistance to make repairs at the JROTC building at Hammond High. All told, FEMA has awarded nearly $79 million to schools that were damaged in the flooding.

