Teen dies after crashing vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

An 18-year-old from Hammond died Thursday morning after he crash his vehicle.  

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 7 a.m. on LA 1054 south of LA 16.  

Investigators say Nathan Daniel Arnold went off the road and his vehicle hit a tree. They say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

