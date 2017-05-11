Teen dies after crashing vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish

An 18-year-old from Hammond died Thursday morning after he crash his vehicle.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 7 a.m. on LA 1054 south of LA 16.

Investigators say Nathan Daniel Arnold went off the road and his vehicle hit a tree. They say he was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

