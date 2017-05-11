South African ambassador attends re-dedication ceremony at Southern University

The South African ambassador to the United States was in Baton Rouge Thursday morning for the re-dedication of the Nelson Mandela College of Government at Southern University.

That section of Southern used to be known as the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs, but officials decided to upgrade it this year, making it the only college of government in the state.

A re-dedication has been in the works since Mandela's death three years ago. Ambassador Mninwa Mahlangu spoke on the legacy Mandela left behind.

"Now it's a pity today, that Mandela is lying in the ground,” Mahlangu said. “But let me say to you, he lies there as an icon of the world. He lies there as a man with great integrity and dignity."

"Teaching and learning, research and innovation, and keeping with our roads to advance a public service in our respective communities,” said Ray Belton, president of SU. “And when you think about it, a building dedication such as this, you think about those core values."

Mandela took office as South Africa's first president 23 years ago.

