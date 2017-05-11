Man killed in head-on crash on Florida Blvd.

A man was killed in a car wreck on Florida Blvd. just after midnight Thursday, reports the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Richard Manchester died from injuries sustained during the wreck, which happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

According to BRPD, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was headed westbound on Florida Blvd., drove over the raised concrete barrier, and entered the eastbound lane, where the vehicle crashed into a 2012 Hyundai Elantra. The wreck caused major front end damage.

The driver of the 2012 Hyundai and the driver of the 2015 Hyundai were both transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Manchester, who was a passenger in the 2015 Hyundai, was also transported to the hospital, and later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

