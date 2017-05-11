LSP: Drunk man arrested at casino for obscenity after causing scene while trying to steal golf cart

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly trying to steal a golf cart, screaming at patrons, throwing furniture, kicking a trooper, and exposing himself to a elderly woman, reports Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday, May 10 around 1:15 p.m., the security department at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel contacted state troopers to report that a white male, later identified as Randy Shelley, 31, was causing a scene on the casino promenade.

According to the report, a security officer at the casino told troopers Shelley was throwing tables and chairs and screaming at people as they crossed the promenade. Troopers attempted to talk to Shelley as he walked up the stairwell to the second floor. The report states as one of the troopers walked up the stairs towards Shelley, he turned around and kicked the trooper in the chest.

LSP reports the trooper then used a taser on Shelley as the other trooper handcuffed him. Through the course of the investigation, troopers learned Shelley had attempted to take a golf cart from the casino. The report states after Shelley failed to start the cart, he ran down the promenade and began throwing furniture and scream. Shelley reportedly threw a chair at a casino employee, which she says left her scared and upset.

The report also states at one point, Shelley took his pants off and his exposed his genitals to an elderly female patron.

EMS transported Shelley to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital due to his high level of intoxication.

Shelley is charged with battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a movable, aggravated assault, and obscenity.

