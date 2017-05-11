WANTED: Convicted felon accused of pointing gun at woman on interstate, forcing her into oncoming traffic

Students at a Livingston Parish elementary school opened their hearts and wallets to honor a fallen East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy.More >>
Students at a Livingston Parish elementary school opened their hearts and wallets to honor a fallen East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy.More >>
Police are trying to find a man accused of pointing a gun at a woman on an interstate in the Baton Rouge area. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Reynold Lovely, 31, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are trying to find a man accused of pointing a gun at a woman on an interstate in the Baton Rouge area. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Reynold Lovely, 31, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a spotty shower - high of 85°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - isolated/scattered showers; a low of 67°
FRIDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 81°
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a spotty shower - high of 85°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - isolated/scattered showers; a low of 67°
FRIDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 81°
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.More >>