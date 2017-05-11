WANTED: Convicted felon accused of pointing gun at woman on interstate, forcing her into oncoming traffic

Police are trying to find a man accused of pointing a gun at a woman on an interstate in the Baton Rouge area.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Reynold Lovely, 31, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Lovely is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

According to investigators, the incident happened on I-110 on February 3.

Officials said Lovely pulled alongside the victim, pointed a gun at her and made verbal threats. They added the victim drove off the interstate into oncoming traffic to get away from the suspect.

Lovely is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police reported Lovely has been arrested in the past on charges of false imprisonment (2 counts), second-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse battery (3 counts).

They added he is not allowed to handle a gun because he is a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.