Elem. school donates to Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation in honor of slain deputy

Students at a Livingston Parish elementary school opened their hearts and wallets to honor a fallen East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy.

Throughout the year, students at Levi Milton Elementary in Walker have put on a variety of fundraisers so they could donate to a non-profit at the end of the year.

This year, the students chose to give to the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation in honor of Lt. Shawn Anderson, who was shot and killed while investigating a call on O'Neal Lane earlier this year.

His widow, Becky Anderson, who works at the school, was on hand for the $4,000 donation.

The money will be put to use at the Kleinpeter substation where Anderson was assigned.

Anderson was shot and killed on March 18. He was 43-years-old.

