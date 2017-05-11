Former 'Sons of Guns' reality TV star sentenced to life, plus 40 years

Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said Hayden was sentenced to two life sentences (to run concurrently), plus 40 years (to run consecutively). He added Hayden is not eligible for probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Hayden was found guilty on April 7 on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape for raping two young girls over the course of two decades.

One of the teen victims said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was around 12 or 13. The other victim said she was 12 at the time of the incident in 2014.

