Former 'Sons of Guns' reality TV star sentenced to life, plus 40 years

Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a spotty shower - high of 85°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - isolated/scattered showers; a low of 67°
FRIDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 81°
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a spotty shower - high of 85°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - isolated/scattered showers; a low of 67°
FRIDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 81°
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 11.More >>
Several community members were removed from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption.More >>
Several community members were removed from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill that would toughen TOPS standards Wednesday, while stalling another measure that would modify how the money is split up during shortfalls.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill that would toughen TOPS standards Wednesday, while stalling another measure that would modify how the money is split up during shortfalls.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>