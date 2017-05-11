WATCH LIVE: National Peace Officer Memorial week begins with special ceremony in Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE if you're viewing on a mobile device

A special ceremony is being held in Washington, D.C. to honor the officers who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. and will include a speech from President Donald Trump, a Medal of Honor ceremony, a wreath laying, and a musical performance from Kelly Pickler.

The 234 recognized officers are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has ordered all flags on public property in East Baton Rouge Parish to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

"Each day, we depend on our officers to protect us and to aid us in providing a safe place for our families," Broome said in a written release. "It is important to recognize the ultimate sacrifice many have given. Their watch has ended, but not their impact on our communities."

Additional events scheduled for National Peace Officer Memorial week include:

LOUISIANA EVENTS:

The Louisiana State Police will honor and remember the men and women of law enforcement who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and will also recognize those who have gone beyond the call of duty at the annual State Police Memorial and Awards Ceremonies.

On Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m., the annual Louisiana State Police Memorial Ceremony will be held at the LSP memorial in front of State Police Headquarters located at 7919 Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Training Academy auditorium.

On Friday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m., the annual Louisiana State Police Awards Ceremony will be held to honor Troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians from across the state for their extraordinary efforts over the past year. The ceremony will take place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy Auditorium on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Please join Louisiana State Police as we honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen and celebrate those who have excelled in protecting the citizens of Louisiana. Members of the public as well as media outlets are invited and encouraged to attend.

CLICK HERE for more information on Troopers who have given all in the line of duty, please visit.

Below is an interactive chart that shows the information for Louisiana law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty from 2007 to 2017.

