FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Thursday, umbrellas on standby for Friday

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a spotty shower - high of 85°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - isolated/scattered showers; a low of 67°
FRIDAY: Showers/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 81°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-An update from the Storm Prediction Center - western Wilkinson County, MS and northern Pointe Coupee Parish - are now under a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday …
-The marginal risk of severe weather will increase (7 a.m. Friday - 7 a.m. Saturday) to include the majority of our viewing area: SW MS and much of SE LA (excluding, at least at this time, metro New Orleans and the coastal communities)
-Surface high pressure continues to shift eastward, allowing a cold front to sweep through the southerly part of the country, while the main source of energy (deep low pressure area) stays well to the north
-Widespread strong or severe thunderstorms are not expected Friday; however, there will remain the possibility of an isolated strong/severe storm …
-The actual cold front will likely be rather slow as it slides eastward - late Friday/early Saturday
But, after the front clears our area, high pressure and mild dry spring weather will - once again - settle in, making for a VERY nice Mother's Day weekend!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: South winds, 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR MAY 12:
High Tide: 11:38 a.m.
Low Tide: 9:29 p.m.
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 11 …100° (1922); 44° (1909)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 11 … 85°; 64°
SUNRISE: 6:13 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:50 p.m.
