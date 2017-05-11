SEC standings: Tigers chasing the Bulldogs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC standings: Tigers chasing the Bulldogs

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.

The Tigers won two-out-of-three against South Carolina last weekend and will host Auburn beginning Thursday night at The Box.

Auburn was swept last weekend by last place Alabama, dropping the Tigers into a fourth place tie with Texas A&M.

Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
Mississippi State 16-8 32-17
LSU 15-9 32-17
Arkansas 14-9 35-13
Texas A&M 14-10 34-15
Auburn 14-10 32-18
Ole Miss 11-13 29-20
Alabama  5-19 19-29

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
Florida 16-8 35-14
Kentucky 15-9 33-16
Vanderbilt 12-11 29-19
South Carolina 11-13 29-19
Missouri 9-15 29-20
Tennessee 7-15 26-19
Georgia 7-17 20-29

This week's SEC matchups:
Thursday, May 11- Saturday, May 13:
(14) Auburn at (11) LSU 

Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 14:
(9) Miss St  at Georgia    
Tennessee at (8) Kentucky    
(19) Texas A&M at  Ole Miss    
Vanderbilt at (16) Arkansas    
South Carolina at Missouri    
(5) Florida at Alabama    

 2017 LSU baseball schedule with results

