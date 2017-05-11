SEC standings: Tigers chasing the Bulldogs

LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.

The Tigers won two-out-of-three against South Carolina last weekend and will host Auburn beginning Thursday night at The Box.

Auburn was swept last weekend by last place Alabama, dropping the Tigers into a fourth place tie with Texas A&M.

Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL Mississippi State 16-8 32-17 LSU 15-9 32-17 Arkansas 14-9 35-13 Texas A&M 14-10 34-15 Auburn 14-10 32-18 Ole Miss 11-13 29-20 Alabama 5-19 19-29

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL Florida 16-8 35-14 Kentucky 15-9 33-16 Vanderbilt 12-11 29-19 South Carolina 11-13 29-19 Missouri 9-15 29-20 Tennessee 7-15 26-19 Georgia 7-17 20-29

This week's SEC matchups:

Thursday, May 11- Saturday, May 13:

(14) Auburn at (11) LSU

Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 14:

(9) Miss St at Georgia

Tennessee at (8) Kentucky

(19) Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at (16) Arkansas

South Carolina at Missouri

(5) Florida at Alabama

2017 LSU baseball schedule with results

