SEC standings: Tigers chasing the Bulldogs

LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.
The Tigers won two-out-of-three against South Carolina last weekend and will host Auburn beginning Thursday night at The Box.
Auburn was swept last weekend by last place Alabama, dropping the Tigers into a fourth place tie with Texas A&M.
Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|Mississippi State
|16-8
|32-17
|LSU
|15-9
|32-17
|Arkansas
|14-9
|35-13
|Texas A&M
|14-10
|34-15
|Auburn
|14-10
|32-18
|Ole Miss
|11-13
|29-20
|Alabama
|5-19
|19-29
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|Florida
|16-8
|35-14
|Kentucky
|15-9
|33-16
|Vanderbilt
|12-11
|29-19
|South Carolina
|11-13
|29-19
|Missouri
|9-15
|29-20
|Tennessee
|7-15
|26-19
|Georgia
|7-17
|20-29
This week's SEC matchups:
Thursday, May 11- Saturday, May 13:
(14) Auburn at (11) LSU
Friday, May 12 - Sunday, May 14:
(9) Miss St at Georgia
Tennessee at (8) Kentucky
(19) Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Vanderbilt at (16) Arkansas
South Carolina at Missouri
(5) Florida at Alabama
2017 LSU baseball schedule with results
