LSU vs Auburn: SEC Series Preview

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Jared Poche (Source: WAFB) Jared Poche (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU will host Auburn at The Box this weekend in a pivotal SEC series.

The Tigers took two-out-of-three against South Carolina last weekend and have moved within one game of Mississippi State in the West.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at Auburn's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU AUBURN
Record  32-17 32-18
SEC   15-9 14-10
Ranking 11,15 13,14,16

Key stat: Auburn hit a low point of the season last weekend after being swept by Alabama, the West's last place team.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU AUBURN
Batting Avg .291 .284
Home Runs 42 25
Triples  8 10
Doubles  86 106
Runs/Game 6.5 6.2

Auburn's top hitters:
Jonah Todd: .383 batting average, three triples, 13 doubles, eight stolen bases, 31 RBI    
Conor Davis: .302 batting average, one home run, nine doubles     
Daniel Robert: .300 batting average, four home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases     
Josh Anthony: .292 batting average, two home runs, 13 doubles, 31 RBI     
Luke Jarvis: .282 batting average, five home runs, three triples, 10 doubles, 25 RBI 

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU AUBURN
ERA  3.95 4.12
Opp. Batting Avg  .240 .260
Strikeouts 426 385
Base on Balls 189 139

Auburn's top pitchers:
Casey Mize: 6-1, 1.39 ERA, 10 appearances with 10 starts, 86 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched     
Keegan Thompson: 5-3, 2.08 ERA, 11 appearances, 11 starts
Cole Lipscomb: 4-0, 2.61 ERA, 18 appearances, 0 starts, five saves
Calvin Coker: 3-1, 3.79 ERA, 25 appearances, 0 starts, two saves 
Andrew  Mitchell: 5-2, 3.21 ERA, 18 appearances, two starts, three saves  

Pitching matchups, first pitch and TV coverage:
Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Auburn: Andrew Mitchell (5-2, 3.21 ERA)
LSU: Alex Lange (5-5, 3.27 ERA)

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +
Auburn: Keegan Thompson (5-3, 2.08 ERA)
LSU: Jared Poche’ (8-3, 3.33 ERA)

Game 3: Saturday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network
Auburn: Casey Mize (6-1, 1.39 ERA)
LSU: Eric Walker (5-1, 4.09 ERA)

2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores

