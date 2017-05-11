LSU vs Auburn: SEC Series Preview

LSU will host Auburn at The Box this weekend in a pivotal SEC series.

The Tigers took two-out-of-three against South Carolina last weekend and have moved within one game of Mississippi State in the West.

RELATED STORY: SEC standings: Tigers chasing the Bulldogs

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at Auburn's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU AUBURN Record 32-17 32-18 SEC 15-9 14-10 Ranking 11,15 13,14,16

Key stat : Auburn hit a low point of the season last weekend after being swept by Alabama, the West's last place team.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU AUBURN Batting Avg .291 .284 Home Runs 42 25 Triples 8 10 Doubles 86 106 Runs/Game 6.5 6.2

Auburn's top hitters:

Jonah Todd: .383 batting average, three triples, 13 doubles, eight stolen bases, 31 RBI

Conor Davis: .302 batting average, one home run, nine doubles

Daniel Robert: .300 batting average, four home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases

Josh Anthony: .292 batting average, two home runs, 13 doubles, 31 RBI

Luke Jarvis: .282 batting average, five home runs, three triples, 10 doubles, 25 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU AUBURN ERA 3.95 4.12 Opp. Batting Avg .240 .260 Strikeouts 426 385 Base on Balls 189 139

Auburn's top pitchers:

Casey Mize: 6-1, 1.39 ERA, 10 appearances with 10 starts, 86 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched

Keegan Thompson: 5-3, 2.08 ERA, 11 appearances, 11 starts

Cole Lipscomb: 4-0, 2.61 ERA, 18 appearances, 0 starts, five saves

Calvin Coker: 3-1, 3.79 ERA, 25 appearances, 0 starts, two saves

Andrew Mitchell: 5-2, 3.21 ERA, 18 appearances, two starts, three saves

Pitching matchups, first pitch and TV coverage:

Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Auburn: Andrew Mitchell (5-2, 3.21 ERA)

LSU: Alex Lange (5-5, 3.27 ERA)

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +

Auburn: Keegan Thompson (5-3, 2.08 ERA)

LSU: Jared Poche’ (8-3, 3.33 ERA)

Game 3: Saturday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network

Auburn: Casey Mize (6-1, 1.39 ERA)

LSU: Eric Walker (5-1, 4.09 ERA)

2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.