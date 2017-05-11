LSU vs Auburn: SEC Series Preview

LSU will host Auburn at The Box this weekend in a pivotal SEC series.
The Tigers took two-out-of-three against South Carolina last weekend and have moved within one game of Mississippi State in the West.
RELATED STORY: SEC standings: Tigers chasing the Bulldogs
Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at Auburn's hitting and pitching leaders.
|2017
|LSU
|AUBURN
|Record
|32-17
|32-18
|SEC
|15-9
|14-10
|Ranking
|11,15
|13,14,16
Key stat: Auburn hit a low point of the season last weekend after being swept by Alabama, the West's last place team.
TEAM HITTING:
|2017
|LSU
|AUBURN
|Batting Avg
|.291
|.284
|Home Runs
|42
|25
|Triples
|8
|10
|Doubles
|86
|106
|Runs/Game
|6.5
|6.2
Auburn's top hitters:
Jonah Todd: .383 batting average, three triples, 13 doubles, eight stolen bases, 31 RBI
Conor Davis: .302 batting average, one home run, nine doubles
Daniel Robert: .300 batting average, four home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases
Josh Anthony: .292 batting average, two home runs, 13 doubles, 31 RBI
Luke Jarvis: .282 batting average, five home runs, three triples, 10 doubles, 25 RBI
TEAM PITCHING:
|2017
|LSU
|AUBURN
|ERA
|3.95
|4.12
|Opp. Batting Avg
|.240
|.260
|Strikeouts
|426
|385
|Base on Balls
|189
|139
Auburn's top pitchers:
Casey Mize: 6-1, 1.39 ERA, 10 appearances with 10 starts, 86 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched
Keegan Thompson: 5-3, 2.08 ERA, 11 appearances, 11 starts
Cole Lipscomb: 4-0, 2.61 ERA, 18 appearances, 0 starts, five saves
Calvin Coker: 3-1, 3.79 ERA, 25 appearances, 0 starts, two saves
Andrew Mitchell: 5-2, 3.21 ERA, 18 appearances, two starts, three saves
Pitching matchups, first pitch and TV coverage:
Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Auburn: Andrew Mitchell (5-2, 3.21 ERA)
LSU: Alex Lange (5-5, 3.27 ERA)
Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network +
Auburn: Keegan Thompson (5-3, 2.08 ERA)
LSU: Jared Poche’ (8-3, 3.33 ERA)
Game 3: Saturday at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network
Auburn: Casey Mize (6-1, 1.39 ERA)
LSU: Eric Walker (5-1, 4.09 ERA)
2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.