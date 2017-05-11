SEC Softball Tournament: LSU advances to face the Vols

LSU will face the Tennessee Vols Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the SEC Softball Tournament being held in Knoxville, TN.

The Tigers (39-12) lost two-out-of-three to the Vols (44-9) at Tiger Park in late April.

Thursday's SEC Tournament Schedule:

No. 5 seed Alabama vs. No. 4 seed Texas A&M, 11 a.m. on the SEC Network

No. 8 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 1 seed Florida, 1:30 p.m. on the SEC Network

No. 7 seed Kentucky vs. No. 2 seed Auburn, 4 p.m. on the SEC Network

No. 6 seed LSU vs. No. 3 seed Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network

