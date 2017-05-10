Two people injured in wreck on I-10 W

According to officials, two people were injured and transported to a local hospital after a wreck on I-10 W at I-10/I-110 Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 5:15 p.m. It is currently unknown how the wreck happened, but two people sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the wreck, as well as EMS.

The three left lanes on I-10 W were blocked for some time due to the wreck.

The 3 left lanes are blocked on I-10 West at I-10/I-110 due to an accident. Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 10, 2017

