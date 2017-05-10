Two people injured in wreck on I-10 W

The state says as many as 86,000 homeowners have yet to fill out the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey to find out if they're eligible for flood aid, something the state says is critical in helping Louisiana get as much federal aid as possible.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 10.More >>
According to officials, two people were injured and transported to a local hospital after a wreck on I-10 W at I-10/I-110 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Several community members were removed from the metro council meeting in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption to the meeting.More >>
In a part of Baton Rouge often thought of as not receiving enough attention, a new apartment complex could spark more development.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
