Those convicted of drug felonies may not have to wait for food stamps, welfare benefits

BATON ROUGE, LA

Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.

This comes after state lawmakers advanced a bill lifting a ban currently in effect. The bill was part of a larger package aimed at reducing the state's prison rate and keeping offenders from going back.

The bill passed committee without a fight. It now heads to the full House for debate.

