New apartments could trigger redevelopment in North Baton Rouge

In a part of Baton Rouge often thought of as not receiving enough attention, a new apartment complex could spark more development.

Wednesday was the grand opening for the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Hwy. The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC), along with others, put up the money to help build the 196-unit complex.

The ribbon cutting for the complex was also held Wednesday, but people started moving in May 1. In order to move in, tenants have to meet certain criteria.

"These units will be available for individuals who make as much as $40,000 a year. Across the state, these types of developments are really trying to bridge the gap between what is affordable and what is available," said LHC's executive director, Keith Cunningham.

Lamonte Cole is the councilman for District 7, where the apartments are located. He says he grew up in North Baton Rouge, but it has changed since then. He says for far too long, District 7 has been neglected and this is exactly what they needed to start redevelopment.

"Many of you perhaps didn't have the experience that I had growing up, which was to play the rent game. We moved around a lot in North Baton Rouge until the rent was due and we could afford to pay the rent and we have to move a new location. That is the experience for many many families here," said Cole.

Some say a development like these apartments is a step in the right direction and hopefully is the first of many more unique developments for North Baton Rouge.

Rent for the new apartments costs between $804 - $939 per month. Only 66 apartments are still available for rent.

