Metro council removes community members from meeting for planned disruption

In a part of Baton Rouge often thought of as not receiving enough attention, a new apartment complex could spark more development.More >>
When your health is on the line, many times, that first healing touch comes from a nurse. Before nurses ever set foot into a hospital, their training begins in the classroom.More >>
Several community members were removed from the metro council meeting in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption to the meeting.More >>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 10.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
