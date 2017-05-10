Metro council removes community members from meeting for planned disruption

Sandra Sterling on her knees in front of BRPD officers (Source: WAFB)

Several community members were removed from the metro council meeting in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon after a reported planned disruption.

WAFB reporters observed some community members being handcuffed and read their Miranda rights after disrupting the council meeting. Local community activist, Gary Chambers, was arrested at the meeting. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Chambers was issued a misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

NOW: Gary Chambers being arrested after being escorted from EBR metro council meeting. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/e98Vg0HdhG — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) May 10, 2017

Several other community members, including Mike McClanahan, the president of the local NAACP chapter, were escorted from the meeting for reportedly being off-topic.

About 5 more people just escorted out of council chambers for nor speaking in topic @WAFB pic.twitter.com/LrTmZ6h4KH — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 10, 2017

According to an article posted on The Rouge Collection, Chambers' online newspaper, a group of local community leaders were planning to protest at the metro council meeting to demand the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling be fired.

Organizations reportedly involved in this protest include the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP, the Nation of Islam, the National Alliance for Social Justice, the Baton Rouge Community Coalition, and other groups. The organizers were reportedly planning to protest on the steps of City Hall before the meeting as well.

ONGOING: Small group of protesters now outside City Hall. Some were chanting while others expressed disgust in the arrest that was made. pic.twitter.com/oGupDUzRrA — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) May 10, 2017

A small protest started after Chambers' arrest, and participants walked down 3rd St. to the BRPD precinct to await his release. Once released, the group headed back towards City Hall.

