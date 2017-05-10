Is it Spot, or is it Fluffy? The top pet name in Baton Rouge is actually Bella, the same top name for pets nationwide.

The week of May 8-12 is National Pet Week, and in honor of it, Nextdoor has released its list of favorite pet names for the nation.

America's favorite pet names are:

Bella Lucy Max Charlie Daisy Buddy Molly Bailey Sophie Maggie

The most popular name for both dogs and cats in the U.S. is Bella, while Kiwi is the most popular bird name. Thumper, of course, takes the win for the most popular name for a pet rabbit, while Nemo, not surprisingly, is the most popular name for a fish. Oreo takes first place as the most popular name in the country for a guinea pig.

The top ten pet names in Baton Rouge are similar to the list of favorites for the nation. The top ten names are as follows:

Bella Max Sophie Sadie Chloe Bailey Daisy Jack Lucy Charlie

Nextdoor wants to remind residents as part of National Pet Week that they can use the Nextdoor Pet Directory, the newest feature of the Nextdoor app, in their time of need. The new feature is a place for the community to get to know pets and pet owners in the area and can be a valuable resource when a pet goes missing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.