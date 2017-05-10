Summer Roll from Sushi Village

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Bamboo sushi mat or Makisu (make sure it’s wrapped in food service film!)

Sharp knife

Cutting board

A bowl of water

Nori (seaweed) - Whole sheets

Sushi rice

If you are using imitation crab sticks, you would simply place two sticks in the center, running the length of your nori. However, if you are using the imitation crab mix (crab salad), you would place about a quarter-wide line (approximately 2cm) across the length of the nori.

Place 2-3 pieces of avocado on the side of the crab salad closest to you.

Place 2-3 pieces of cucumber on the side furthest away from you.

Using your fingers to hold onto the ingredients, slide your thumbs underneath the makisu and roll the edge of the nori forward .

Top with mango and avocado .

Wrap roll in plastic wrap, roll again in sushi mat keeping everything tight .

Cut roll into pieces, remove plastic wrap , garnish and enjoy!