Teen arrested after reportedly beating victim at BREC Park in Zachary

A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder after reportedly beating a person back in April, reports the Zachary Police Department.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 10.More >>
Volunteers from near and far are spending Wednesday painting the home of a Baton Rouge veteran who is a victim of the historic August 2016 flood.More >>
Detectives have released a surveillance image of a robber in hopes someone recognizes him and helps them learn his identity. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the Family Dollar on Highland Road near East Roosevelt Street on Monday around 8 p.m.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, light south winds; quiet, dry - a high of 86°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild - a low of 64°
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Kern Reese has denied a request to block the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue located near City Park.More >>
