Teen arrested after reportedly beating victim at BREC Park in Zachary

A teenager has been arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder after reportedly beating a person back in April, reports the Zachary Police Department.

According to officials, Davon Harris, 18, was arrested Tuesday, May 9 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Officials say back on April 28, Harris and other suspects got into a fight with the victim at BREC Park on Old Scenic Hwy. in Zachary.

The victim sustained severe facial injuries as a result of the beating. Officials say the victim was able to identify Harris in a photographic lineup.

Harris was also arrested for illegal possession of a stolen firearm from a vehicle burglary that reportedly happened in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.