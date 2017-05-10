House committee shoots down concealed carry bill

The House Committee on Criminal Justice shot down a bill Wednesday that would have eliminated the process for obtaining a concealed carry permit.

Representative Barry Ivey was joined by many gun rights advocates who support his bill. They say the long and costly process for obtaining a concealed carry permit violates their second amendment right.

Only two people spoke out against the bill, including Cissy Rowley, who survived the 2015 Lafayette theater shooting, but that was enough to convince lawmakers. The vote was 8-5 to involuntarily defer the bill, meaning it is likely dead for this session.

"We as citizens have a right to be safe as we go about our daily life,” Rowley said. “And all the statistics show that more guns do not equal a safer society. In fact, you're more likely to be a victim of gun violence if you own a gun or if you live in a community that has very lax gun laws."

"I believe our founding fathers, the people who fought for, against tyranny, and the people how have preserved it ever since,” Ivey said. “I believe that

this is a fundamental right as an American citizen."

Representative Ivey says he plans on bringing about similar legislation next year.

