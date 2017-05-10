Volunteers gather to paint home of Baton Rouge flood victim, veteran

Volunteers from near and far are spending Wednesday painting the home of a Baton Rouge veteran.

The group Rebuilding Together works to rebuild homes in the Capital area. Crews were working on the home of Wanda Stewart.

Stewart is a victim of the historic flood in August 2016. She is a veteran and mother of two adult children who are currently serving in active duty. She also has a daughter who is a registered nurse in Dallas.

"She was flooded, she didn’t have the means to get back, she was living in the house," said Karen Ewing, a Rebuilding Together board member and volunteer. "It was gutted, but she didn’t have the money to rebuild the house, so she was on our list. We got to her and we’re currently painting the drywall that was hung."

Rebuilding Together enlisted the help of student volunteers from Los Angeles and Michigan, as well as corporate volunteers from Sherwin-Williams in Baton Rouge.

"We have Sherwin-Williams here today, who is doing volunteer day with us as a corporate team building exercise, but also giving back to the community. So, we're thankful to Sherwin-Williams. They provided all the paint, all the brushes, all the materials and the labor to paint this house in one day," Ewing added.

Sherwin-Williams donated more than 40 gallons of paint to complete Stewart's home.

Rebuilding Together works on homes Monday through Friday. The group is currently looking for more volunteers. To find out how to get involved, CLICK HERE.

