WANTED: Police hope public can help to identify store robber

Police say this man robbed a Family Dollar store in Baton Rouge on May 8, 2017. (Source: WAFB)

Detectives have released a surveillance image of a robber in hopes someone recognizes him and helps them learn his identity.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the Family Dollar on Highland Road near East Roosevelt Street on Monday around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect grabbed cash from the register and drove off in a silver Toyota Corolla.

The suspect is believed to be about 5’10” tall and 230 lbs. He is also bald.

Anyone who thinks they may know who the suspect is should call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

