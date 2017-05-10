SEC Softball Tournament: LSU faces Missouri in the late game - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC Softball Tournament: LSU faces Missouri in the late game

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Sahvanna Jaquish (Source: WAFB) Sahvanna Jaquish (Source: WAFB)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WAFB) -

No. 6 seed LSU will face No. 11 seed Missouri at 6:30 p.m. in the SEC Softball Tournament being held in Knoxville, TN.

LSU (38-17, 12-12) won two-out-of-three against Missouri (29-25, 7-16) at Tiger Park in late April.

A win by LSU will earn the Tigers a date with No. 3 seed Tennessee Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Softball Schedule:
No. 5 seed Alabama vs. No. 12 seed Arkansas (11 a.m. SEC Network)       
No. 8 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 9 seed Mississippi State (1:30 p.m. SEC Network)  
No. 7 seed Kentucky vs. No. 10 seed South Carolina (4 p.m. SEC Network) 
No. 6 seed LSU vs. No. 11 seed Missouri (6:30 p.m. SEC Network) 

