BASIS proposes charter school on land owned by Woman's Hospital

There may soon be a new elementary school option for some parents in Baton Rouge.

BASIS Charter Schools, which routinely has some of the best scores in the country when it comes to charters, is hoping to build the first of a handful of schools on property owned by Woman's Hospital.

It would be part of the larger and longer vision for development near the new campus along Airline Highway - a mixed-use development. And because Woman's owns the land, its employees would be allowed up to 50 percent of the enrollment.

"What's interesting is this would be the first of what they call a business charter partnership," said Stephanie Riegel with the Baton Rouge Business Report. "It's a little known law from the Jindal administration that allows a business to contribute a significant amount of financial resources, technological resources or, in this case, land."

BASIS is hoping to set up a K-12 charter in north Baton Rouge as well. It then wants to set up a high school after that located somewhere in-between, with the two primaries acting as feeder schools.

The proposal will go before the Baton Rouge Planning Commission in June.

