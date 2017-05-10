BRCC's Wilson named Louisiana Junior College Coach of the Year

Baton Rouge Community College head coach Ricky Wilson has been named the 2017 Louisiana Junior College Coach of the Year by The Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Bears finished the 2017 season with a 17-8 record and received a No. 4 seeding in the Region 23 Basketball Tournament.

"It's a great honor for Coach Wilson to receive this award," BRCC Assistant Athletic Director Shawn LaFleur said in a university release. "Coach Wilson is a hard working individual who strives to improve his players' ability to work hard on the court and in life."

Wilson will be honored at the LABC annual banquet on May 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Baton Rouge.

