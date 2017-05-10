FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, dry, improving air quality

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
YOUR QUICKCAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, light south winds; quiet, dry - a high of 86°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild - a low of 64°
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a high of 85°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-Another quiet spring day, improved air quality - NO air quality alert; NO ozone action day!
-Surface high pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico will begin to shift eastward over the course of the next couple of days …
-This will allow a cold front to move through the viewing area Friday - the Storm Prediction Center has now placed SE LA/SW MS under a marginal risk for severe weather during the day Friday!
-At this point, even though we’re on the lowest risk for severe weather, the overall threat doesn’t appear to be as high as the last few storm systems!
-Beyond the frontal passage late Friday, look forward to a return of quiet and dry weather through Mother’s Day weekend and into next week …
-Temperatures will trend a bit above normal (particularly Sunday into the middle of the week) …. Daytime highs in the mid/upper 80°; overnight lows in the mid 60°s
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop
Inland Lakes: N - SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR MAY 11:
High Tide: 11:11 a.m. +1.3
Low Tide: 8:51 p.m. +0.1
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 10 … 92° (2003); 47° (1906)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 10 … 85°; 64°
SUNRISE: 6:13 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:49 p.m.
