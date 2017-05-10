FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, dry, improving air quality

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, light south winds; quiet, dry - a high of 86°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild - a low of 64°

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix; light southerly winds; a high of 85°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Another quiet spring day, improved air quality - NO air quality alert; NO ozone action day!

-Surface high pressure over the NE Gulf of Mexico will begin to shift eastward over the course of the next couple of days …

-This will allow a cold front to move through the viewing area Friday - the Storm Prediction Center has now placed SE LA/SW MS under a marginal risk for severe weather during the day Friday!

-At this point, even though we’re on the lowest risk for severe weather, the overall threat doesn’t appear to be as high as the last few storm systems!

-Beyond the frontal passage late Friday, look forward to a return of quiet and dry weather through Mother’s Day weekend and into next week …

-Temperatures will trend a bit above normal (particularly Sunday into the middle of the week) …. Daytime highs in the mid/upper 80°; overnight lows in the mid 60°s

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: N - SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR MAY 11:

High Tide: 11:11 a.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 8:51 p.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 10 … 92° (2003); 47° (1906)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 10 … 85°; 64°

SUNRISE: 6:13 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:49 p.m.

