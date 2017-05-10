South La. artists and makers gather to host May Mid City Makers Market

If you haven't heard of, or visited the Mid City Makers Market, you have an opportunity this Friday.

The market is a monthly gathering of the artists, makers and collaborators of Baton Rouge.

When we say makers, we're talking about all of the local artists who make or create art in any way, shape or form. That includes art on display, jewelry, baked goods, pottery and more.

It began as a holiday home trunk show, but eventually outgrew that setting, so organizers moved to a building located at 541 South Eugene Street.

The market originally launched with a handful of makers. For the upcoming market, there will be more than 30 local vendors represented.

Two of its founders, Justin Lemoine and Madeline Ellis, said the goal is to create a laid back shopping experience for local residents in the middle of Mid City.

It also gives people a chance to shop small by supporting local businesses.

The Mid City Makers Market is a family friendly event.

The next market will be held on Friday, May 12, at 541 South Eugene Street between 6 p.m and 10 p.m.

