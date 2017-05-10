South La. artists and makers gather to host May Mid City Makers Market

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 10.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 10.More >>
If you haven't heard of, or visited the Mid City Makers Market, you have an opportunity this Friday. The market is a monthly gathering of the artists, makers and collaborators of Baton Rouge.More >>
If you haven't heard of, or visited the Mid City Makers Market, you have an opportunity this Friday. The market is a monthly gathering of the artists, makers and collaborators of Baton Rouge.More >>
A man accused of stealing someone’s identity to get credit cards and other items is now behind bars thanks to a tip from the public.More >>
A man accused of stealing someone’s identity to get credit cards and other items is now behind bars thanks to a tip from the public.More >>
Baton Rouge is growing and there may be another big subdivision popping up soon. It's a 275-acre piece of land along River Road that would be called the Atwater. It's about a mile-and-a-half from L'auberge Casino near the U-Club.More >>
Baton Rouge is growing and there may be another big subdivision popping up soon. It's a 275-acre piece of land along River Road that would be called the Atwater. It's about a mile-and-a-half from L'auberge Casino near the U-Club.More >>
The Republican-controlled House committee in charge of taxes has put a massive dent in the governor’s proposal to overhaul the state’s tax system.More >>
The Republican-controlled House committee in charge of taxes has put a massive dent in the governor’s proposal to overhaul the state’s tax system.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.More >>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."More >>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."More >>
If you're in the market to buy a home, there is a bargain in South Carolina that you might want to check out. But there is a catch: a portion of the home is already occupied.More >>
If you're in the market to buy a home, there is a bargain in South Carolina that you might want to check out. But there is a catch: a portion of the home is already occupied.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>