CAUGHT: Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to man wanted for identity theft

A man accused of stealing someone’s identity to get credit cards and other items is now behind bars thanks to a tip from the public.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Robby Ducote, 39, was arrested in Port Barre on Monday by the Attorneys General’s Apprehension Unit after authorities received a call indicating where Ducote could be located.

Ducote was wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators said he was able to get credit cards and cellphones by using the victim’s personal information. They added he also allegedly cashed checks stolen from the victim.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of theft, forgery, access device fraud, monetary instrument abuse and identity theft.

His bond was set at $7,800.

